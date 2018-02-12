Entertainment News
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The Gravitational Odds

Super weird, bro.

Kevin Garnett made the impossible happen during Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony over the weekend. His hood had an “unusual ability to stay on his head” despite the odds.

How do you think he got that hoodie to stay on his head? Chime in.

photos