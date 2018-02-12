Remember The Time DMX Rocked Woodstock 1999?

In his prime, DMX was the hottest artist in the world.

If you need a reminder of why X will always be a legend, revisit his unforgettable performance at Woodstock 1999 in Rome, NY below.

Safe to say, your fave has never rocked a crowd that big.

DMX has sold 28,500,000+ albums worldwide. This video gotta be RT'd everytime I see it. Remind folks of greatness. pic.twitter.com/EHqnlJKRbj — KENNY (@PhillyCustoms) February 16, 2017

The year before, X made history as the first artist to debut at #1 with two different albums in the same year.

