News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mom Gets Laid Off, Doubles Income By Starting Candle Business

Single mom Kristin Scott started her own company (@giftsfromavirgo) and doubled her old salary.

Global Grind Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Young African woman in Santa hat with shopping bag

Source: LaraBelova / Getty

This mom didn’t let tough times keep her down.

After being laid off from her job, Kristin Scott got creative and doubled her income.

Thanks to her dedication, the mom-trepreneur’s candle business @GiftsFromAVirgo is currently booming; And it all started in her kitchen.

Get inspired by her full story below, via @WeBuyBlack and @XoNecole:

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments

20 photos Launch gallery

Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments

Continue reading Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite “O” Moments

Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments

Oprah Winfrey was born on January 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, MS.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 2 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 2 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Trayvon Martin Protest in Los Angeles
Jay-Z Attented Florida Rally in Honor of Trayvon…
 13 hours ago
02.11.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Where is Nicki Minaj?
 13 hours ago
02.11.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 14 hours ago
02.11.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 15 hours ago
02.11.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 15 hours ago
02.11.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 16 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 17 hours ago
02.11.18
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
Travis Scott Presented with the Key to Missouri…
 21 hours ago
02.11.18
Folks Have A Lot To Say About Snapchat’s…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
25 items
President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
If Your Friends Don’t Hype You Up Like…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out This Elderly Man’s Reaction When He…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
photos