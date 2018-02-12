News & Gossip
Where is Nicki Minaj?

The video for Nicki Minaj's track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne

The search for female rap artist, Nicki Minaj is on. Her disappearance has lead her fans to a frenzied state. There is all types of speculation as to why the artist is M.I.A., but what’s the truth? She’s been silent on social media including her Instagram and Twitter. Her last posts date back to December of 2017.

This is unlike Nicki Minaj to not frequent on her social media platforms. So what is going on? Many people believe that this is all apart of the release of a new album. That of course is helping settle the minds of anxious fans. While others believe that she is recovering from the break up with Nas. Along with that comes the pregnancy rumors that name Nas as the father.

Nothing can be known for sure. All we know is that Nicki is nowhere to be found. A website was made to count the number of days, hours, minutes, and seconds that Nicki Minaj was last seen. If you want to check it out it’s called: http://findingnicki.com/

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
