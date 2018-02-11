Music
‘Baduizm’ Turns 21 Years Old This Year And Erykah Badu Has Taught Us So Much Since Then

Erykah Badu

Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

21 years ago today, Erykah Badu released her debut album Baduizm which debuted at #2 on Billboard charts and was certified 3x platinum. Fun fact about the classic body of work:

Since changing the way folks listen to soul music in the 90’s, Badu hasn’t stopped dropping her gems on us — whether we ask for it or not. But just like most medicine, we need it even we don’t necessarily want it.

Lyric: “Guess I was born to make mistakes / But I ain’t scared to take the weight / So when I stumble off the path / I know my heart will guide me back” – Didn’t Cha Know

Meaning: Life does not come with instructions. There is no right or wrong way to do anything. No matter how far you think you’ve strayed, there’s always an inner wisdom guiding you home.

Hit the flip for more E. Badu life lessons we learned through her music.

