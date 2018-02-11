The Baddest Chips: Trina Is Literally A Snack!

Trina has officially landed her own brand of Rap Snacks. The Miami rap star has not one but TWO flavors of Rap Snacks out right now. Last summer, Trina revealed her new sweet and spicy flavored cheese puffs, Honey Jalapeno and Honeydew. Now it appears you can finally get them in stores.

Fun Fact: Fetty Wap also has a Honey Jalapeno flavored Rap Snack.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: