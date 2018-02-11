Entertainment News
Check Out This Elderly Man’s Reaction When He Finds Out He’s 98 Years Old

Three-generation family taking selfies at traditional family lunch

Source: wundervisuals / Getty

How old are you? After a while, you stop counting. Could you imagine being in your 90’s and having to remember how old you truly are? Watch this video of a man finding out he’s only a year and a half away from turning 100 years old. His reaction is priceless!

 

 

Continue reading Check Out This Elderly Man's Reaction When He Finds Out He's 98 Years Old

