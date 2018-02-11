If Your Friends Don’t Hype You Up Like This On Your Birthday, You Need New Ones

Age doesn’t determine maturity or loyalty — character does.

Watch as this 10-year old celebrates his birthday with an impromptu song he created to shot out all his friends from Facebook and Instagram. The song is adorable and catchy, but it’s the birthday boy’s friend who stole the show with his DJ Khaled tendencies. See for yourself.

lol I need a friend like this pic.twitter.com/VT5kG6rE2X — Chris🇨🇩🇩🇴 (@ChrisACMilan) February 10, 2018

Which friend are you?

