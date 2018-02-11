Entertainment News
If Your Friends Don’t Hype You Up Like This On Your Birthday, You Need New Ones

Global Grind
Teamwork

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Age doesn’t determine maturity or loyalty — character does.

Watch as this 10-year old celebrates his birthday with an impromptu song he created to shot out all his friends from Facebook and Instagram. The song is adorable and catchy, but it’s the birthday boy’s friend who stole the show with his DJ Khaled tendencies. See for yourself.

Which friend are you?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

photos