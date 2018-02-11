Farmer’s Market Sunday’s

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sunday’s are meant for going to church, then visiting the Farmer’s Market right after.

This is possibly one of the greatest experiences I’ve had in Dallas thus far! You’re probably thinking, HOW? How could a market possibly be “fun”? Well, on top of them being located centrally in Downtown Dallas they “exists to cultivate a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle for all of North Texas.” as provided by the Dallas Farmers Market website. It’s been around since 1941 and has offered nothing but organic and authentic products and services for almost eight decades. Not only can you stop by to grab some of your favorite groceries but also spend some time inside their mini-mall and get a taste of different foods from around the world ranging from baklava to cajun food. They also have really incredible novelty stores to shop around, and an insanely cool inventory of local Dallas gear like t-shirts, buttons, and house decor. Enough of all the talking, check out the gallery from my visit to the Farmer’s Market and take some time to spend the day with them after work or on the weekends!

Happy Adventure!

