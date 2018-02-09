Pamella Roland Kicks Off NYFW With A Dazzling New Collection For Fall/Winter 2018

Fashion Week has officially begun! There are certain shows that are absolute “musts” on the calendar and Pamella Roland‘s is one of them. Known for her sexy and very flattering silhouettes, Roland is a red carpet staple and celebrity favorite. One of her show stopping gowns was most recently seen on Halle Berry at the 2018 SAG Awards. Notable celebs like Vanessa Williams, Miss J Alexander, Jessica Sula, and Nigel Barker held court in the front row, enjoying this season’s collection of dramatic and whimsical gowns and edgy ready to wear dresses and suits.

The evening wear portion was a magical fantasy land. The color palette of ox blood, gold accents, deep purple, copper and cream was punctuated by pops of blue and beautiful beading and sheer accents.

Our Style and Beauty Editor Danielle James was a special guest of the designer and especially loved Pamella’s use of color. “Her incorporation of Pantone’s color of the year created my favorite pieces in the collection. The purple fringe dress, I would love to see Beyoncè wear. The one button asymmetrical purple power suit will close any deal in style.” Other design standouts were asymmetrical necklines and shoulder cutouts, dramatic “bubble skirt” hemlines, and monochromatic sheath dresses with matching floor length coats.

James adds, “Your next black-tie gown is here. She has sexy LBD’s with slits, cut outs or both and classy black gowns, particularly the ones highlighting parts that look good on all women, like ones décolleté.”

A personal favorite of #TeamBeautiful: Model Nadja Girmata in a cream fur knee-length coat, turtleneck sweater with pearls and blue gemstone beading at the neckline, cream wide leg trousers.

In keeping with the feminine theme, most of the hair looks on the runway consisted of soft romantic waves, tousled bobs and deep side parts with side swept bangs. All hair styling was done by The Dry Bar with their new line “Big Hair Boosters” – products designed to give volume and va va va voom hair.

It was pleasing to see multiple Black models on the runway showcasing the versatility of our hair. In a stand out moment one of the model’s gorgeous tapered fro was paired with a fitted purple “power suit.”

Makeup was soft and subtle, letting the focus stay on the clothing. Soft shimmery gold eye makeup with accents in the inner corners of the eye accompanied by pink glossy lips and natural brows.

Stay with us all week as #TeamBeautiful gives you all the best of NYFW 2018!

