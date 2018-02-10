Entertainment News
A Fake African Lawyer Has Been Arrested For Fraud — But It’s His Hair That Has Folks Talking

Global Grind
Cropped Hands Of Man Holding Gavel At Table

Source: Audtakorn Sutarmjam / EyeEm / Getty

The law has caught up with (fake) Lagos lawyer, Chris Elisha, who was arrested earlier this week after practicing law for 15 years.

The police at the Ojo division in Nigeria arrested the 49-year-old on Tuesday following a suspicion raised by lawyer, Nnamdi Nwafor. According to reports, “Nwafor observed that Elisha could not move a motion for the variation of the bail condition of the accused” which lead to court official growing suspicious of Elisha.

Sources say that not produce any certificate from the university he claimed to have studied. But it’s the fake lawyer’s wig that has social media laughing out loud.

 

Chris is currently undergoing interrogation at the X-Squad Section of the State Police Command Headquarters and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

 

 

photos