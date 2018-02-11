News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Diddy’s Son ” King Combs” Cracks The Mic

Pskillz
7 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Check out Christian King Combs latest hit. Why not

grab a young legend while your at it. Chris Brown shows

the young 19 year old model transformed rapper a fair chance.

Can you catch the sameple used to create this melody money maker.

Chris Brown , Diddy , King Combs , Noise on the net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Diddy’s Son ” King Combs” Cracks The Mic

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Self-Love: Tracee Ellis Ross Jokes About Her Lazy…
 5 hours ago
02.10.18
A Fake African Lawyer Has Been Arrested For…
 6 hours ago
02.10.18
The Obama Beard Has Twitter Losing Its Mind
 9 hours ago
02.10.18
Chris Brown Suggests A Super Tour Featuring Him,…
 10 hours ago
02.10.18
Remember The Time: Kanye Almost Made Free Flip…
 11 hours ago
02.10.18
Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane…
 12 hours ago
02.10.18
LOL: See The Viral Prank That’ll Have You…
 12 hours ago
02.10.18
Cardi B Was Almost Attacked By A Cheetah…
 12 hours ago
02.10.18
Spring Fest 2018
Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive”…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
One Semi-Twerking Grandma Is Proof That Age Is…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
There’s Already A Petition For ‘Black Panther’ —…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Viral Kid Who Took Selfie With Justin Timberlake…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
These Kids Who Recreated ‘Black Panther’ Are Pure…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
21 photos
Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Home Sweet Home: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
You Probably Shouldn’t Watch This If You’re Having…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
photos