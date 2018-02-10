Music
Home > Music

Meet The Viral Singer That Folks Are Calling The Mashup/Cover King

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Microphone on stage

Source: Michael Bodmann / Getty

Some song covers are so good and unique that fans start to prefer those over the original track.

Youtube star JamieBoy is known for covering some of your favorite songs and mixing it with other classic tracks so effortlessly that you’d think it’s its own single. Like his recent mashup cover of Daniel Caesar, Lloyd and Lil Wayne that has over one million views.

 

What fans love most about Jamie is that he chooses the best songs that just so happen to match his singing tone beautifully.

He also takes request on Youtube, so if you want hear your favorite song slayed with a sexy twist, check out @JamieBoy’s Youtube channel. Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Meet The Viral Singer That Folks Are Calling The Mashup/Cover King

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Obama Beard Has Twitter Losing Its Mind
 2 hours ago
02.10.18
Chris Brown Suggests A Super Tour Featuring Him,…
 2 hours ago
02.10.18
Remember The Time: Kanye Almost Made Free Flip…
 3 hours ago
02.10.18
Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane…
 4 hours ago
02.10.18
LOL: See The Viral Prank That’ll Have You…
 5 hours ago
02.10.18
Cardi B Was Almost Attacked By A Cheetah…
 5 hours ago
02.10.18
Spring Fest 2018
Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive”…
 22 hours ago
02.09.18
One Semi-Twerking Grandma Is Proof That Age Is…
 23 hours ago
02.09.18
There’s Already A Petition For ‘Black Panther’ —…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Viral Kid Who Took Selfie With Justin Timberlake…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
These Kids Who Recreated ‘Black Panther’ Are Pure…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
21 photos
Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Home Sweet Home: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
You Probably Shouldn’t Watch This If You’re Having…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Forest Whitaker Perfectly Explains Why Black People Love…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
If You’re Feeling Single And Petty This Valentine’s…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
photos