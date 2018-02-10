Meet The Viral Singer That Folks Are Calling The Mashup/Cover King

1 reads Leave a comment
Some song covers are so good and unique that fans start to prefer those over the original track.
Youtube star JamieBoy is known for covering some of your favorite songs and mixing it with other classic tracks so effortlessly that you’d think it’s its own single. Like his recent mashup cover of Daniel Caesar, Lloyd and Lil Wayne that has over one million views.
What fans love most about Jamie is that he chooses the best songs that just so happen to match his singing tone beautifully.
He also takes request on Youtube, so if you want hear your favorite song slayed with a sexy twist, check out @JamieBoy’s Youtube channel. Hit the flip for more.
