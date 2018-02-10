Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Was Almost Attacked By A Cheetah While Shooting The “Bodak Yellow” Video

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

“Bodak Yellow” was a huge turning point for Cardi B’s career but she could have lost it all during the making of the music video.

Video director Picture Perfect revealed that during the making of the “Bodak Yellow” video in Dubai, Cardi’s feline co-star got a little antsy and almost attacked her.

You can watch the full video here.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B Was Almost Attacked By A Cheetah While Shooting The “Bodak Yellow” Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Obama Beard Has Twitter Losing Its Mind
 2 hours ago
02.10.18
Chris Brown Suggests A Super Tour Featuring Him,…
 2 hours ago
02.10.18
Remember The Time: Kanye Almost Made Free Flip…
 3 hours ago
02.10.18
Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane…
 4 hours ago
02.10.18
LOL: See The Viral Prank That’ll Have You…
 5 hours ago
02.10.18
Cardi B Was Almost Attacked By A Cheetah…
 5 hours ago
02.10.18
Spring Fest 2018
Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive”…
 22 hours ago
02.09.18
One Semi-Twerking Grandma Is Proof That Age Is…
 23 hours ago
02.09.18
There’s Already A Petition For ‘Black Panther’ —…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Viral Kid Who Took Selfie With Justin Timberlake…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
These Kids Who Recreated ‘Black Panther’ Are Pure…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
21 photos
Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Home Sweet Home: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
You Probably Shouldn’t Watch This If You’re Having…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Forest Whitaker Perfectly Explains Why Black People Love…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
If You’re Feeling Single And Petty This Valentine’s…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
photos