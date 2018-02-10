Uncategorized
Remember The Time: Kanye Almost Made Free Flip Out On ‘106 & Park?’

Even back then, you couldn’t tell young Yeezy nothin’.

Kanye has always been a wildcard in front of a live audience.

In this throwback 106 & Park clip from the College Dropout days, he pushes Free’s buttons with his raw energy and unapologetic tone.

Like the legend she is, Ms. Free kept it cool, but her body language shows how close she was to breaking character and snapping on young Ye on a few occasions throughout their talk.

