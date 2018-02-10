Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Obama Beard Has Twitter Losing Its Mind

After the outpouring of love, baby-faced Barry might never come back.

Global Grind
138 reads
Leave a comment
Michelle Obama Addresses White House's Veterans Homelessness Summit

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

A photo of Barack Obama with a full beard hit the web and folks can’t handle the new swag.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Obama Beard Has Twitter Losing Its Mind

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Obama Beard Has Twitter Losing Its Mind
 2 hours ago
02.10.18
Chris Brown Suggests A Super Tour Featuring Him,…
 2 hours ago
02.10.18
Remember The Time: Kanye Almost Made Free Flip…
 3 hours ago
02.10.18
Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane…
 4 hours ago
02.10.18
LOL: See The Viral Prank That’ll Have You…
 5 hours ago
02.10.18
Cardi B Was Almost Attacked By A Cheetah…
 5 hours ago
02.10.18
Spring Fest 2018
Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive”…
 22 hours ago
02.09.18
One Semi-Twerking Grandma Is Proof That Age Is…
 23 hours ago
02.09.18
There’s Already A Petition For ‘Black Panther’ —…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Viral Kid Who Took Selfie With Justin Timberlake…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
These Kids Who Recreated ‘Black Panther’ Are Pure…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
21 photos
Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Home Sweet Home: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
You Probably Shouldn’t Watch This If You’re Having…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Forest Whitaker Perfectly Explains Why Black People Love…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
If You’re Feeling Single And Petty This Valentine’s…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
photos