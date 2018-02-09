Music
Home > Music

11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get Over That Petty Ex

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
Sad African descent couple in park setting after argument.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

Valentine’s Day maybe around the corner, but some relationships didn’t make it across the Love Day line this year. If you’re one of those people feeling a little bitter and petty this year, it’s all good — we’ve got the playlist just for you.

Kanye West -“Blame Game”

Hit the flip for more tracks that’ll help you get that anger and shade out in a more productive way.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get Over That Petty Ex

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Spring Fest 2018
Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive”…
 4 hours ago
02.09.18
One Semi-Twerking Grandma Is Proof That Age Is…
 6 hours ago
02.09.18
There’s Already A Petition For ‘Black Panther’ —…
 7 hours ago
02.09.18
Viral Kid Who Took Selfie With Justin Timberlake…
 8 hours ago
02.09.18
These Kids Who Recreated ‘Black Panther’ Are Pure…
 9 hours ago
02.09.18
21 photos
Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl…
 9 hours ago
02.09.18
Home Sweet Home: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union…
 10 hours ago
02.09.18
You Probably Shouldn’t Watch This If You’re Having…
 10 hours ago
02.09.18
Forest Whitaker Perfectly Explains Why Black People Love…
 11 hours ago
02.09.18
If You’re Feeling Single And Petty This Valentine’s…
 13 hours ago
02.09.18
This May Be The Cutest Video We’ve Ever…
 13 hours ago
02.09.18
Bad Gyal Ting: A Thread Of Times Rihanna…
 18 hours ago
02.09.18
Puff Explains The Magic Behind The Infamous “Diddy…
 20 hours ago
02.09.18
Yasss! DIY Takes On A Whole New Meaning…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
We Day California
Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Watch Migos Whip it Up In the Kitchen,…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
photos