Christian Combs Is Giving Super Nostalgic Vibes With His New Single Featuring Chris Brown

Global Grind
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

One of the heirs to the Black Excellence throne is taking steps to make sure he hones his craft and makes a name for himself.

Diddy‘s youngest son, and twin, Christian Combs, finally dropped his nostalgic track “Love You Better” featuring none other than the new hook legend himself, Chris Brown. The song is a remake of the classic Schoolly track “P.S.K. What Does It Mean?” from 1985. Of course papa Puff is proud.

 

 

Do you think young Christian has bars? Judging by the clip, it looks like Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz approve. Listen to the full song here and hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

photos