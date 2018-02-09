Entertainment News
Viral Kid Who Took Selfie With Justin Timberlake Gets Big Surprise

He might have gotten himself a new BFF.

Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ryan McKenna‘s face was spread across the Internet after the 2018 Super Bowl thanks to a viral meme.

The 13-year-old was caught in the middle of Justin Timberlake‘s halftime performance and the camera got him looking at his phone. A snap of the incident resulted in hilarious memes about whether he knew who Justin Timberlake was or not.

Ryan brought his newfound fame to Ellen, and after discussing his viral experience, she gifted the teenager a special surprise. Check out what happened in the clip below!

