Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Gucci Mane Biopic Is Coming To Theaters

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Reebok x Gucci Mane

Source: Courtesy of Reebok / Courtesy of Reebok

Gucci Mane is about to get the biopic treatment!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gucci’s New York Times-best seller The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane is about to be turned into a film. Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment will helm the film as Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins will produce the project. Gucci and longtime record executive Todd Moskowitz acting as executive producer.

RELATED ARTICLES

Burr! Is Gucci Mane’s Autobiography Coming To Theaters?

The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane, released last year chronicled the highs and lows of the Atlanta rapper from his upbringing in Alabama to rap success, drug dealing, feuds, jail stints and ultimately his redemption. It wouldn’t be the first time Gucci’s story (or a version of it) hit theaters. He starred in Harmony Korine’s 2012 feature, Spring Breakers alongside James Franco’s RiFF RaFF inspired “Alien” character..

Gucci Mane

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A Gucci Mane Biopic Is Coming To Theaters

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Gucci Mane Biopic Is Coming To Theaters
 2 hours ago
03.02.18
16 items
Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women…
 3 hours ago
03.02.18
Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
Cougar Chronicles: 7 Women Who’ve Dated Much (MUCH)…
 6 hours ago
03.02.18
Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter…
 19 hours ago
03.01.18
Disney Moves Up The Next Time You’ll Get…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
This Video Of Chris Brown Dancing To ‘March…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
Jennifer Lawrence Plays Who Would You Rather: Killmonger…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
TGIT: Are You Ready For The Scandal-HTGAWM Mash-Up…
 21 hours ago
03.01.18
LOL: When Naming Your Kid After A ‘Black…
 22 hours ago
03.01.18
Watching Chadwick Boseman Surprise These ‘Black Panther’ Superfans…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Yuck: You Won’t Believe The Weird Food Combos…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Yas Kween: 15 Times Lupita Nyong’o Looked Like…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
It’s Lupita Nyong’o’s Birthday And She’s Got A…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
James Harden Had To Laugh After Breaking Wes…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Trippy: Never Look A Simpson In The Eyes
 1 day ago
03.01.18
photos