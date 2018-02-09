Entertainment News
Forest Whitaker Perfectly Explains Why Black People Love Black Panther

Forest Whitaker sits down with Xilla Valentine to discuss his role in Black Panther and in the process he reveals why Black people love the messaging behind the film. Afterwards he offers advice to advancing in life.

Black Panther is in theaters everywhere February 16th, 2018.

 

