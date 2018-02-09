The Story Of How TDE Became One Of The Biggest Labels In The World [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

WATCH NOW:

Here’s the story of the rise of the indie label TDE, home to artists like: SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, SiR, Jay Rock, Lance Skiiwalker, and ScHoolBoy Q. This video goes into detail about the struggles of TDE’s President Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

The TDE squad will be in the DFW on May 17th. Click here for ticket information.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)