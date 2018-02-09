The Story Of How TDE Became One Of The Biggest Labels In The World [VIDEO]

16 reads Leave a comment
Here’s the story of the rise of the indie label TDE, home to artists like: SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, SiR, Jay Rock, Lance Skiiwalker, and ScHoolBoy Q. This video goes into detail about the struggles of TDE’s President Terrence “Punch” Henderson.
The TDE squad will be in the DFW on May 17th. Click here for ticket information.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)
9 photos Launch gallery
1. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. AB-SoulSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Jay RockSource:TDE Records 4 of 9
5. SZASource:Getty 5 of 9
6. ScHoolboy QSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Isaiah RashadSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Lance Skiiiwalker8 of 9
9. SiR9 of 9
