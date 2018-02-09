This May Be The Cutest Video We’ve Ever Seen — Hands Down

1 reads Leave a comment
Real dads will do anything to see their kid succeed — even if that means pretending to be a ballerina for a day.
One dad learned all the dance moves to his baby girl’s dance routine just in case she forgot.
Too adorable for words, right?
Great dads are still a thing, despite what society may lead you to believe. Let’s protect the good ones, like Ballerina dad. His daughter may not understand the magnitude of his gesture now, but she will one day.
