Puff Explains The Magic Behind The Infamous “Diddy Crop”

Brother Love says a victim of his last crop job hasn’t spoken to him in two weeks.

Time Warner Cable Studios And Revolt Bring the Music Revolution

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Apparently, Diddy’s famous photoshop jobs aren’t even his doing.

The man we now know simply as Love told Ellen that his photography editor is to blame for the now infamous crops he’s made on Instagram.

“Sometimes my photography editor, he doesn’t let me know when he’s taking people out of the pictures,” he told Ellen.

“There were people that were taken away that didn’t deserve to be taken away,” Puff insists.

He even claims that some of his most recent crop victims, who were magically removed from a Grammy’s photo with JAY-Z, Nas and Kendrick Lamar, haven’t spoken to him in two weeks.

photos