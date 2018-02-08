Music
Throwback Thursday: Watch Childish Gambino Murder Tamia's "So Into You"

Global Grind
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Tamia’s “So Into You” dropped in 1998 and it’s been a classic song for years to come. A few years ago, Childish Gambino provided us with an unexpected surprise when he did a rendition of the R&B hit and bodied it in the best way!

Watch the throwback video of Childish Gambino taking on the Tamia throwback below.

 

photos