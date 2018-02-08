Thoughts: Is Tevin Campbell Underrated, Overrated Or Just Rate-less?

After the great Quincy Jones‘ got decades worth of ish off his chest earlier this week, folk are coming out left and right to say their peace.

One comment that took everyone by surprise was by none other than Tevin Campbell, who clapped back at haters for their insensitive comments following Quincy’s Vulture interview.

Now Im trending folks will really say some disgusting things. “Tevin was molested by Quincy.” 😂 GTFOH wit the devil😂😂😂 — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 7, 2018

Quincy, who happens to be Tevin’s godfather, mentioned in his spiel that he feels Campbell is one of the most underrated artists he’s ever seen.

Some folks agree with the music legend:

Tevin Campbell deserved so much more. He was the Whitney Houston we deserved. — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) February 7, 2018

And because of Quincy Jones when I wake up in the morning the energy I will be on musically is Tevin Campbell. Tell Tevin Campbell come to @breakfastclubam so we can have a Tevin Campbell Appreciation Day. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) February 8, 2018

Tevin Campbell should be allowed to drink for free at every bar in America for his contributions to the Goofy Movie soundtrack — David Gborie (@thegissilent) February 8, 2018

While others feel Tevin got his just due in the game:

I don't agree with Tevin Campbell being underrated. His name is always brought up in the R&B conversation when speaking about male vocalists. Did the music industry throw him away? Sadly, yes. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) February 7, 2018

But what neither side can deny is the talent that the 41-year possesses and how he how much of an impact he’s had on the R&B game since the late 80’s.

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts on whether Tevin Campbell is overrated, underrated or rate-less. Click the next page to refresh your memory of the 90’s R&B king.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: