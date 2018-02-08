Entertainment News
Thoughts: Is Tevin Campbell Underrated, Overrated Or Just Rate-less?

Let us know how you rate the singer's legacy.

After the great Quincy Jones‘ got decades worth of ish off his chest earlier this week, folk are coming out left and right to say their peace.

One comment that took everyone by surprise was by none other than Tevin Campbell, who clapped back at haters for their insensitive comments following Quincy’s Vulture interview.

Quincy, who happens to be Tevin’s godfather, mentioned in his spiel that he feels Campbell is one of the most underrated artists he’s ever seen.

Tevin Campbell

Source: Getty / Getty

Some folks agree with the music legend:

 

While others feel Tevin got his just due in the game:

 

But what neither side can deny is the talent that the 41-year possesses and how he how much of an impact he’s had on the R&B game since the late 80’s.

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts on whether Tevin Campbell is overrated, underrated or rate-less. Click the next page to refresh your memory of the 90’s R&B king.

