Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump & I.T. To Cali

The Cavs are shaking their whole roster up as speculation about LeBron’s next decision builds.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

With LeBron James’ next move up in the air until free agency, and the trade deadline approaching fast, the Cleveland Cavaliers just made some big moves.

According to ESPN, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah ThomasDerrick Rose and Iman Shumpert have all been traded to different teams within a matter of hours.

The Cavs added George Hill, Joe Johnson, Rodney Hood and future draft picks in the deals.

Wade is heading back to Miami, where he will likely retire as a member of the Heat. The Cavs will get a protected second-round pick in exchange for the vet.

Thomas and Channing Frye will join the Los Angeles Lakers, in exchange for young guns Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. and a first round pick in 2018.

Iman Shumpert and wifey Teyana Taylor, who just announced their #TeyanaAndIman reality show today, will be headed to Sacramento to join the Kings.

Rose and Jae Crowder are headed to Utah in exchange for Hill, Johnson and Hood.

No telling if the Cavs made these moves to gear up for this year’s playoff run, to convince LeBron to re-sign this summer, or to prepare to rebuild after his departure. Either way, stay tuned for more details on these trades and more crazy deals to come.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump & I.T. To Cali

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
We Day California
Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly…
 20 mins ago
02.08.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Watch Migos Whip it Up In the Kitchen,…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Jordan Peele Hilariously Impersonates Chance The Rapper’s ‘Get…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
There’s No Excuse To Miss A Workout After…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
LOL: Groom Has Priceless Reaction Watching His Bride…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
Thoughts: Is Tevin Campbell Underrated, Overrated Or Just…
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump…
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
Diddy At His Twins’ Black History Month Play…
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
Here’s The Latest Trailer For Taraji P Henson…
 8 hours ago
02.08.18
This Video Of A Dog Riding A Pony…
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
Pretty Cool: Watch As This Baby Octopus Is…
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
Nas This Friday At Prive
Nas Names Some Of His Biggest Music Inspirations:…
 11 hours ago
02.08.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage And Audience
Big Sean Announces his ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour Dates
 13 hours ago
02.08.18
photos