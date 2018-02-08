Entertainment News
There’s No Excuse To Miss A Workout After Watching This Video

Trainer to stars, Massy Arias (@Mankofit), doesn’t let anything stop her from getting a workout in — including a boarding flight and newborn baby.

Arias, who trains stars like Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony, managed to still get her exercise in while at the airport — not to mention a bangin’ IG workout video came out of it. She often includes her adorable family in her exercise vids.

 

Next time you come up with an excuse to skip your workout for the day, just get some inspo from Massy. Hit the flip for more fitness motivation starring Mankofit, featuring her beautiful family.

photos