Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana & Iman’

Photo by

Will you be checking out VH1's new reality family?

Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert are the latest entertainment couple headed to VH1 for their own reality show, as the premiere date and a new teaser clip have just been released for Teyana & Iman.

Singer, actress and model Teyana Taylor, her husband Cleveland Cavaliers player Iman Shumpert and their young daughter Junie are ready for their VH1 close-up in a new family-oriented reality show that shows the young couple juggling fame, family commitments and love in Teyana & Iman. After a previously announced premiere date of February 19, VH1 just announced a new premiere date for the show, along with a new teaser clip.

Check out the show’s synopsis below:

To no one’s disappointment, Teyana and Iman have been putting their love on full display ever since linking up back in 2014. They have a combined 7 million followers on Instagram, where they make no secret of the fact that they’re each other’s biggest fans. But soon, you’ll be able to get a more up close and personal glimpse of their family life beyond the beautifully curated moments on social media.

You have Teyana, a dynamic hyphenate entertainer currently cooking up new music while booking acting and fashion gigs all over the globe. Meanwhile, Iman is dedicating total focus to helping the Cleveland Cavaliers win another NBA championship. Together they juggle two healthy yet demanding careers while their toddler Junie is their real boss at home. Finally, you’ll get to see a couple that can shut down a red carpet like no one’s business, but still put on a pair of matching PJs and roast each other like no one’s watching.

Teyana & Iman is set to premiere on VH1 on Monday, March 26 at 9PM. Tell us beauties, will you be watching?

 

