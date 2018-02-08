Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan “Cheese Steak”?

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods. In this video, he’ll show you how to make “ribs.”

What You Will Need This recipe makes about 4 servings. Mushroom Mix: 4 Portabella Mushroom Caps

1 cup Onions, sliced

1 cup Green Bell Peppers

1 cup Red Bell Peppers

1/2 cup Alkaline Electric “Garlic” Sauce

1 tbsp. Grapeseed Oil

1 tbsp. Onion Powder

1 tsp. Smoked Sea Salt

1 tsp. Oregano

1 tsp. Thyme

1 tsp. Savory Cheese: 3/4 cup Brazil Nuts, soaked

1/3 – 1/2 cup Spring Water

1 1/2 tsp. Hemp Seeds

1 1/2 tsp. Onion Powder

1/2 tsp. Cayenne Powder

1/2 tsp. Oregano

1/2 tsp. Sea Salt

1/2 tsp. Basil