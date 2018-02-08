Ty's Conscious Kitchen
Home > Ty's Conscious Kitchen

Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan “Cheese Steak”?

farlinave
5 reads
Leave a comment

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods.  In this video, he’ll show you how to make “ribs.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

What You Will Need

This recipe makes about 4 servings.

Mushroom Mix:

  • 4 Portabella Mushroom Caps
  • 1 cup Onions, sliced
  • 1 cup Green Bell Peppers
  • 1 cup Red Bell Peppers
  • 1/2 cup Alkaline Electric “Garlic” Sauce
  • 1 tbsp. Grapeseed Oil
  • 1 tbsp. Onion Powder
  • 1 tsp. Smoked Sea Salt
  • 1 tsp. Oregano
  • 1 tsp. Thyme
  • 1 tsp. Savory

Cheese:

  • 3/4 cup Brazil Nuts, soaked
  • 1/3 – 1/2 cup Spring Water
  • 1 1/2 tsp. Hemp Seeds
  • 1 1/2 tsp. Onion Powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Cayenne Powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. Sea Salt
  • 1/2 tsp. Basil

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

Directions

  1. Thinly slice mushrooms about 1/8 of a inch thick.
  2. Whisk together “garlic” sauce and seasonings in a large bowl.
  3. Toss sliced portabellas in marinade, and allow them to set for at 30 minutes, mixing halfway through.
  4. For cheese, blend all cheese ingredients in a cup blender on high until smooth.
  5. Sauté onions and peppers in grapeseed oil for 3 – 5 minutes on medium high heat.
  6. Add marinaded mushrooms and sauté for an additional 5 minutes.
  7. Serve with Alkaline Mayo and Flatbread enjoy!

For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

20th Anniversary Of Phat Tuesdays

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

9 photos Launch gallery

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan “Cheese Steak”?

Who's The Funniest Comedian? (PHOTO GALLERY)

ty's conscious kitchen

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Video Of A Dog Riding A Pony…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Pretty Cool: Watch As This Baby Octopus Is…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Nas This Friday At Prive
Nas Names Some Of His Biggest Music Inspirations:…
 5 hours ago
02.08.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage And Audience
Big Sean Announces his ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour Dates
 7 hours ago
02.08.18
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
 12 hours ago
02.08.18
Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Freaky Tales
 16 hours ago
02.07.18
Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
Migos Whips Up Real Stir Fry In The…
 22 hours ago
02.07.18
You’ll Never Believe What This Woman Found In…
 23 hours ago
02.07.18
The Drake Giveaway Continues: Star Buys $50,000 In…
 24 hours ago
02.07.18
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
Ryan Coogler & Chadwick Boseman Break Down The…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
38 photos
Still Celebrating: Super Bowl Celebration On Broad Street…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Cardi B Gets Unexpected Threats Over IG Post…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
photos