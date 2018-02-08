Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan “Cheese Steak”?

5 reads Leave a comment
This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods. In this video, he’ll show you how to make “ribs.”
What You Will Need
This recipe makes about 4 servings.
Mushroom Mix:
- 4 Portabella Mushroom Caps
- 1 cup Onions, sliced
- 1 cup Green Bell Peppers
- 1 cup Red Bell Peppers
- 1/2 cup Alkaline Electric “Garlic” Sauce
- 1 tbsp. Grapeseed Oil
- 1 tbsp. Onion Powder
- 1 tsp. Smoked Sea Salt
- 1 tsp. Oregano
- 1 tsp. Thyme
- 1 tsp. Savory
Cheese:
- 3/4 cup Brazil Nuts, soaked
- 1/3 – 1/2 cup Spring Water
- 1 1/2 tsp. Hemp Seeds
- 1 1/2 tsp. Onion Powder
- 1/2 tsp. Cayenne Powder
- 1/2 tsp. Oregano
- 1/2 tsp. Sea Salt
- 1/2 tsp. Basil
Directions
- Thinly slice mushrooms about 1/8 of a inch thick.
- Whisk together “garlic” sauce and seasonings in a large bowl.
- Toss sliced portabellas in marinade, and allow them to set for at 30 minutes, mixing halfway through.
- For cheese, blend all cheese ingredients in a cup blender on high until smooth.
- Sauté onions and peppers in grapeseed oil for 3 – 5 minutes on medium high heat.
- Add marinaded mushrooms and sauté for an additional 5 minutes.
- Serve with Alkaline Mayo and Flatbread enjoy!
For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
