Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Freaky Tales

She claims Pryor was open with loved ones about being bisexual and that he would be amused, not ashamed, by Q’s viral interview.

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Taping of 'Midday Live' - November 1, 1977

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

If Quincy Jonesviral revelations about Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye’s sexuality were hard for you to believe, Pryor’s wife Jennifer just confirmed to TMZ that her late husband was down for pretty much anything back in the swinging 1970’s.

Jennifer responded to the social storm created by Jones’ Vulture interview, which alleged that Marlon Brando was swirling with James Baldwin, Marvin Gaye and Pryor, by saying that her late husband would have been amused by Q’s wild comments, not ashamed.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” she said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Jennifer added, “Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments.”

Jennifer says the comedy legend was always very open about his bisexuality with those close to him; She claims he even documented his experiences extensively in diaries, which she plans to publish later this year.

If you’re still skeptical, watch the (NSFW) footage of Pryor joking with friend and collaborator Paul Mooney at his 1977 roast below.

In it, Pryor says that Mooney was present for his first homosexual experience, and some on social media are convinced there was more truth than humor to the joke, based on how hysterically both of them reacted.

Check it out below:

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Freaky Tales

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Freaky Tales
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Migos Whips Up Real Stir Fry In The…
 12 hours ago
02.07.18
You’ll Never Believe What This Woman Found In…
 14 hours ago
02.07.18
The Drake Giveaway Continues: Star Buys $50,000 In…
 14 hours ago
02.07.18
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 15 hours ago
02.07.18
Ryan Coogler & Chadwick Boseman Break Down The…
 15 hours ago
02.07.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Cardi B Gets Unexpected Threats Over IG Post…
 19 hours ago
02.07.18
Woah: The Greek Freak Jumps Over Opponent For…
 19 hours ago
02.07.18
Watch This 82-Year Old DJ Prove That It’s…
 20 hours ago
02.07.18
Showing Mom And Dad How To Hit The…
 20 hours ago
02.07.18
Will Smith Shows Son Jaden Who The Real…
 20 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Swimsuits For All’ Serves Looks For All Sizes
 20 hours ago
02.07.18
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge
New Video: Blac Youngsta “Booty”
 22 hours ago
02.07.18
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “All the Stars” Music…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
photos