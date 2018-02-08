Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms Quincy Jones’ Freaky Tales

If Quincy Jones’ viral revelations about Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye’s sexuality were hard for you to believe, Pryor’s wife Jennifer just confirmed to TMZ that her late husband was down for pretty much anything back in the swinging 1970’s.

“It was the '70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you'd f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning." – Jennifer Pryor — Boogie (@naima) February 7, 2018

Jennifer responded to the social storm created by Jones’ Vulture interview, which alleged that Marlon Brando was swirling with James Baldwin, Marvin Gaye and Pryor, by saying that her late husband would have been amused by Q’s wild comments, not ashamed.

“Push me to the edge. All my friends are dead.” -Quincy Jones. — Ariel Gooden (@ArielGooden) February 7, 2018

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” she said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Jennifer added, “Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments.”

Jennifer says the comedy legend was always very open about his bisexuality with those close to him; She claims he even documented his experiences extensively in diaries, which she plans to publish later this year.

If you’re still skeptical, watch the (NSFW) footage of Pryor joking with friend and collaborator Paul Mooney at his 1977 roast below.

In it, Pryor says that Mooney was present for his first homosexual experience, and some on social media are convinced there was more truth than humor to the joke, based on how hysterically both of them reacted.

Check it out below:

Richard Pryor at his 77 roast, getting at Paul Mooney, and talking about his bisexual experience. It wasn’t secret (and that def wasn’t a joke).

SUPER EXLICIT (b/c Pryor in the 70’s) pic.twitter.com/c9jX42uDfT — Boogie (@naima) February 8, 2018

