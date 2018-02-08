Entertainment News
T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments

After Jones dissed T-Pain’s “P.Y.T” cover in an interview, the crooner tweeted “it just seems like he’s pissed off at the whole world.”

Quincy Jones’ viral interview with Vulture has everyone talking, and T-Pain is the latest to weigh in on the legend’s controversial comments.

In addition to outing friends Marvin Gaye, Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando as bisexual, dissing the musicianship of The Beatles, Cyndi Lauper and Jimi Hendrix and sharing personal stories about Donald and Ivanka Trump, Jones also called T-Pain out for failing to pay attention to details while they recorded Jones’ 2010 album Q: Soul Bossa Nostra.

Pain responded via Twitter:

“For the record I told my managers (at the time) and I told @QuincyDJones in his face ‘I don’t want to remake any of your past records because I know I’m gonna fuck it up. I’ll never be able to reach the greatest of MJ’ it took them hours to pump me up to even go in the booth.”

“And I still hated it when I came out of the booth. Then the song came out and it was even worse than it sounded in the studio. This is legit one of the reasons I don’t work with the managers I had anymore because if I said I was uncomfortable doing something they didn’t care.”

“But also to be real. It just seems like @QuincyDJones is pissed off at the whole world. I have nothing but respect for the guy so I don’t know why we didn’t hold the song or tell me exactly what he wanted when I kept taking the headphones off beggin for direction from the God.”

photos