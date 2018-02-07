JAY-Z Orders Steaks Well-Done? Plus, More Gems From J. Cole’s Manager

For those still contemplating that $50,000 or dinner with JAY-Z question, you should know Hov likes his steaks cooked all the way through.

J. Cole’s manager and president of Dreamville Ib Hamad shared that and much more with It’s The Real on their latest podcast.

Listen below for exclusive stories about the hustle, the industry and Hov’s eating habits:

This week on A Waste of Time with ItsTheReal, we traveled to Los Angeles for an epic sit down with J. Cole's manager and Dreamville president Ib Hamad (@KingOfQueenz)! https://t.co/0vRNI7nUBV pic.twitter.com/nTGcomTsWQ — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) February 6, 2018

