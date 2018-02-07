Did 50 Cent Really Ask ‘21 Question?’: Twitter Investigates

Twitter continues to get to the bottom of the questions we need answered.

Check out Lauren Zupkus’ viral tweet, questioning if 50 Cent stayed true to the title of his classic love song, “21 Questions,” or if he and Nate Dogg (R.I.P.) were gaming us all these years.

I just counted 22 questions in 50 Cent's 21 questions smh pic.twitter.com/ZH7LjvzBs4 — Lauren Zupkus (@laurenzup) February 6, 2018

Ayyy we ain’t ask you to come to Twitter and shake up our lives lmao. We just want a regular Tuesday okay 😂 — The Rushing (@AracioTheGreat) February 6, 2018

Dozens of responses later, Twitter still hasn’t agreed on a concrete number.

Here’s what 50 had to say about the issue in a GQ Q&A a while back.

Clickthrough to see the best points of the debate so far.

