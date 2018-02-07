Music
Home > Music

Real Rap: 18-Year-Old Spits Facts About America’s Race Issues

You can’t fool the youth.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Young afro-haired nerd grimaces at cellphone he holds

Source: RapidEye / Getty

From police brutality to mass incarceration, this youngin’ keeps it a stack in his freestyle over Ja Rule’s classic “New York.”

Philly native LGP QUA went viral last November for his woke freestyle about Cyntoia Brown and Libya.

Here’s more conscious heat about the current state of the nation:

Check out more from LGP QUA below:

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Real Rap: 18-Year-Old Spits Facts About America’s Race Issues

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Migos Whips Up Real Stir Fry In The…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
You’ll Never Believe What This Woman Found In…
 5 hours ago
02.07.18
The Drake Giveaway Continues: Star Buys $50,000 In…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Ryan Coogler & Chadwick Boseman Break Down The…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Cardi B Gets Unexpected Threats Over IG Post…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Woah: The Greek Freak Jumps Over Opponent For…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Watch This 82-Year Old DJ Prove That It’s…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Showing Mom And Dad How To Hit The…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Will Smith Shows Son Jaden Who The Real…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Swimsuits For All’ Serves Looks For All Sizes
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge
New Video: Blac Youngsta “Booty”
 13 hours ago
02.07.18
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “All the Stars” Music…
 24 hours ago
02.06.18
Cardi B Tells Zendaya Why Fame Is Overrated
 24 hours ago
02.06.18
$400K Magic: Rejection Wasn’t The End For This…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
photos