Brilliant: Big Sean Asks Fans To Help Him Pick Setlist For New Tour

Big Sean asked his fans to help him make his upcoming tour’s setlist.

Sean Don said that after ten years in the game, he realized he was sitting on some gems that never got their true shine.

Get more info on the #UnfriendlyReminder tour here and let Sean know what you want to hear.

So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I’m gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour. Can’t wait to hit the road. #UnfriendlyReminderTour pic.twitter.com/ZTtKRsWWTv — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 7, 2018

Can’t wait to see y’all on the road, face to face. Don’t forget… YOU choose my setlist! ……. And I’m taking @playboicarti @ShyGlizzy & @gashi with me. Tour finna go crazy! #UnfriendlyReminderTour pic.twitter.com/qrIYaeKBom — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 7, 2018

