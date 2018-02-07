Music
Beat Gods: DJ Booth Names Hip Hop’s G.O.A.T. Producers

Pharrell, Kanye and Dr. Dre made the top 8 — but who’s missing?

On the great J. Dilla’s birthday, DJ Booth released their list of the top 8 producers of all time, including the late legend and 7 more giants of modern music.

in addition to Dilla, old school legends RZA, DJ Premier, Dr. Dre and Timbaland set the bar for current visionaries like Pharrell, Just Blaze and Kanye West.

No telling what the OG Quincy Jones would have to say about this list, but @ us if you think someone was left off.

photos