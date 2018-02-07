Beat Gods: DJ Booth Names Hip Hop’s G.O.A.T. Producers

On the great J. Dilla’s birthday, DJ Booth released their list of the top 8 producers of all time, including the late legend and 7 more giants of modern music.

in addition to Dilla, old school legends RZA, DJ Premier, Dr. Dre and Timbaland set the bar for current visionaries like Pharrell, Just Blaze and Kanye West.

Read the full piece here:

GOAT: The 8 GREATEST Hip-Hop PRODUCERS of All Time — No Debate https://t.co/64wBIw40QA pic.twitter.com/NtmJPxmyh3 — DJBooth (@DJBooth) February 7, 2018

No telling what the OG Quincy Jones would have to say about this list, but @ us if you think someone was left off.

