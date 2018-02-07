Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The 90’s Instead Of TV Show Reboots

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Protestor at 'Freedom to Party' demonstration carrying a just about portable tape deck Trafalgar Square London 1990

Source: UniversalImagesGroup / Getty

It’s no secret that there was a time machine, we’d all probably opt to travel back to the 1990’s. Let’s face it, the 90’s were all that, and then some.

Don’t you miss the days when the only opinions you had to worry about were from the people around you? Try having seven billion peoples’ opinion coming at you simultaneously. There are so many things we would bring back (besides some of those tv show reboots) that would probably do us some good in these troubled times:

Actual Human Contact and Simple Fun 

Remember when people actually went outside to parks, talked to their neighbors and had block parties? Things like computers and smartphones were more luxurious privileges than everyday necessities.Forget hopscotch, tag and jump rope — if it doesn’t come in technology form, today’s kids don’t want any parts.

Hit the flip to see what else we want back from the Golden era.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The 90’s Instead Of TV Show Reboots

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Migos Whips Up Real Stir Fry In The…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
You’ll Never Believe What This Woman Found In…
 5 hours ago
02.07.18
The Drake Giveaway Continues: Star Buys $50,000 In…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
We’d Rather Have These Things Back From The…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Ryan Coogler & Chadwick Boseman Break Down The…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Cardi B Gets Unexpected Threats Over IG Post…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Woah: The Greek Freak Jumps Over Opponent For…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Watch This 82-Year Old DJ Prove That It’s…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Showing Mom And Dad How To Hit The…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Will Smith Shows Son Jaden Who The Real…
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Swimsuits For All’ Serves Looks For All Sizes
 11 hours ago
02.07.18
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge
New Video: Blac Youngsta “Booty”
 13 hours ago
02.07.18
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “All the Stars” Music…
 24 hours ago
02.06.18
Cardi B Tells Zendaya Why Fame Is Overrated
 24 hours ago
02.06.18
$400K Magic: Rejection Wasn’t The End For This…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
photos