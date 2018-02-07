Music
One Video Could Finally Prove Adele And Sam Smith Are The Same Person

Some strong evidence stirs people up.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

There’s no denying two of the biggest voices to come out of the U.K. in the last couple of years are Sam Smith and Adele.

The two are similar in that their singing chops have swayed audiences across the globe. Many folks have pointed out that they’re almost too similar — to the point that they might be the same person.

A fan even pointed out that when one singer is in the public spotlight, the other seems to disappear.

Coincidence?

Well one video might prove the conspiracy theory once and for all. Watch what happens when someone slows down an Adele record only to have Sam’s voice show up.

Many folks were stunned by the eerie demonstration.

Others finally started connecting the dots.

Despite what you think, you can’t deny what hits the ears. We’ll keep you updated as this conspiracy lives on!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

