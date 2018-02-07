One Video Could Finally Prove Adele And Sam Smith Are The Same Person

There’s no denying two of the biggest voices to come out of the U.K. in the last couple of years are Sam Smith and Adele.

The two are similar in that their singing chops have swayed audiences across the globe. Many folks have pointed out that they’re almost too similar — to the point that they might be the same person.

A fan even pointed out that when one singer is in the public spotlight, the other seems to disappear.

when Adele disappears Sam Smith shows up, when Sam Smith disappears Adele shows up……never seen them in a room together either. — KH.🧞‍♂️ (@kahrazyinlove) January 29, 2018

Coincidence?

Well one video might prove the conspiracy theory once and for all. Watch what happens when someone slows down an Adele record only to have Sam’s voice show up.

Did you know that when you slow down Adele it’s actually Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/SysXOoQgZY — jesse (@jesse21valona) February 5, 2018

Many folks were stunned by the eerie demonstration.

Others finally started connecting the dots.

It all adds up. I just googled to find a picture of them together. There is non! pic.twitter.com/GcWXb1fme1 — Mubzy (@Mubzy) February 6, 2018

I actually did this on mine by accident when I first got it and it scared the shit out of me ngl 😭😂 https://t.co/WQKl758oKI — Traci (@Traci_Zj) February 6, 2018

Despite what you think, you can’t deny what hits the ears. We’ll keep you updated as this conspiracy lives on!

