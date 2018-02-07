Will Smith Shows Son Jaden Who The Real Icon Is In IG Parody

Will Smith’s Instagram dominance continues.

To congratulate son Jaden on his 100,000,000th stream of “Icon,” pops cut his own version of The iconic video for his followers.

Breh. Will just went at Jaden. This is it. This is the Greatest Dad Joke ever told. I am speechless. Will is legend. pic.twitter.com/bd5InJ3lXD — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) February 7, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: