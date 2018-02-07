Entertainment News
Will Smith Shows Son Jaden Who The Real Icon Is In IG Parody

This is peak fathering in the digital age.

27th Annual EMA Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Will Smith’s Instagram dominance continues.

To congratulate son Jaden on his 100,000,000th stream of “Icon,” pops cut his own version of The iconic video for his followers.

