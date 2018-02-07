Entertainment News
Watch This 82-Year Old DJ Prove That It’s Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams

Sumiko Iwamuro is like the dope Grandmother that most of us aspire to be when we get older.

The 82-year old has taken over the Tokyo club scene, all while maintaining her day job as a popular Dumpling maker at her family’s restaurant. At the tender age of 72-years old, Iwamuro went to DJ school for a year before becoming the highlight of Tokyo’s Red Light District once a month.

 

Let Sumiko be your hump day reminder that anything is possible and age is just a state of mind. Follow your dreams, and hit the flip to see more of Sumiko.

photos