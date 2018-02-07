Watch This 82-Year Old DJ Prove That It’s Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams

0 reads Leave a comment
Sumiko Iwamuro is like the dope Grandmother that most of us aspire to be when we get older.
The 82-year old has taken over the Tokyo club scene, all while maintaining her day job as a popular Dumpling maker at her family’s restaurant. At the tender age of 72-years old, Iwamuro went to DJ school for a year before becoming the highlight of Tokyo’s Red Light District once a month.
Let Sumiko be your hump day reminder that anything is possible and age is just a state of mind. Follow your dreams, and hit the flip to see more of Sumiko.
