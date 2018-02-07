Showing Mom And Dad How To Hit The Latest Dance Crazes

Tweeter @Omotoda818 blessed the timeline with this video of her teaching her Nigerian parents to hit the latest dance moves of the day.

Hey guys !!!! So I have a new video out featuring both my mom and my dad, teaching them all the popular dance crazes 😭!!!! 😂😂😂 link in bio!!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/Dri3dtoznW — Efetiti🇳🇬🌸 (@omotoda818) February 5, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: