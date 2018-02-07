Cardi B Gets Unexpected Threats Over IG Post & Quickly Deletes Caption

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

New York rapper Cardi B might want to play things safe in 2018. The hip-hop star has reportedly received some serious heat courtesy of gang members not feeling her Instagram dig at the Crips.

According to reports, a pic of Cardi donning a blue fur outfit and captioned “I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin.” The direct replacement of the letter “b” with “f” has made her public enemy number one. See TMZ’s post below:

On Monday, Cardi put up a shot of herself rocking a blue fur coat in Minneapolis. Her caption said, “I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin.” It’s that word “Flue” that has her in serious hot water — it’s a way to knock Crips favorite color, blue, without using the actual word. Cardi’s publicly stated she is a Blood, so the post — which has more than a million likes — pissed off the rival Crips, who not only left angry comments … some flat-out threatened her. The rapper’s scheduled to come to L.A. for NBA All-Star festivities in about 10 days … and her new enemies know it. One comment said, “@iamcardib this will not be accepted #DONTCOMETOLA.” (TMZ)

