‘Once Upon A Time’ Is Coming To An End & Some Fans Are Super Annoyed About It

Really, ABC?

ABC's Coverage Of Disney, Freeform & ABC Television Group's 2017 Summer TCA Tour

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

Once Upon a Time will end after its seventh season and fans are upset about the news. In a statement posted to Twitter, OUAT co-creator Adam Horowitz wrote “We’re so grateful to our brilliant collaborators—the cast, crew, and writers—as well as our partners at the studio and network for making this journey possible.” Read his full statement below,  plus how fans are reacting to its end.

Some were traumatized.

Others were super annoyed that there was a seventh season at all…

Or even conflicted.

Any OUAT fans out there with thoughts?

photos