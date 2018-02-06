Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fenty Beauty Is Beating KKW And Kylie Cosmetics In Sales

Fenty Beauty sales are estimated to surpass Kar-Jenner beauty brands this year.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid

Source: Fotonoticias / Getty

It’s no secret that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is making waves within the beauty industry but after less than six months on the market the company is projected the to outsell both Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jennner’s cosmetic lines

Fenty sales in the first month were reportedly five times that of Kylie Cosmetics and continued to lead in following months.

In addition, Fenty shoppers are spending more money on Rihanna’s product line than top sellers  KKW, Kylie, and Kat Von D.

Rihanna was applauded for debuting 40 shades of foundation. Is inclusivity the key to company’s growing success?

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Fenty Beauty Is Beating KKW And Kylie Cosmetics In Sales

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “All the Stars” Music…
 5 hours ago
02.06.18
Cardi B Tells Zendaya Why Fame Is Overrated
 5 hours ago
02.06.18
$400K Magic: Rejection Wasn’t The End For This…
 6 hours ago
02.06.18
Fenty Beauty Is Beating KKW And Kylie Cosmetics…
 6 hours ago
02.06.18
REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'
Drake Surprises Miami High School and College Students…
 8 hours ago
02.06.18
A Donae’O Kind Of Party: How Trap, Afrobeat…
 8 hours ago
02.06.18
‘Once Upon A Time’ Is Coming To An…
 9 hours ago
02.06.18
School Let Out Is Lit For This Young…
 9 hours ago
02.06.18
Nosy Girlfriends, If You’re Thinking About Going Through…
 10 hours ago
02.06.18
Awkward: These Two Folks Got Each Other The…
 10 hours ago
02.06.18
There’s Nothing Worse (Or Funnier) Than Tone-Deaf Folks…
 10 hours ago
02.06.18
FYI, Ladies: Michael B. Jordan Talks To Ellen…
 10 hours ago
02.06.18
LOL: Who Did This To Kylie Jenner And…
 11 hours ago
02.06.18
From Heroes To Actors: The 15:17 To Paris…
 12 hours ago
02.06.18
Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - January 15, 2018
New Music: Tee Grizzley ft. Meek Mill “First…
 12 hours ago
02.06.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Lil Uzi Vert performs “The Way Life Goes”…
 13 hours ago
02.06.18
photos