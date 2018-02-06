TTO Articles
Tech This Out: ‘Human Uber’ Lets You Pay Someone To Live Your Life For You [ARTICLE]

Futuristic female cyborg

Source: gremlin / Getty

Someone can dress as you and walk around – all while you lounge at home with your laptop

A new “human Uber” could let you pay someone to live your life for you.

Japanese researcher Jun Rekimoto has developed a special screen that can be strapped to a person’s face and allow them to live on your behalf. By dressing up as you and having your face shown where theirs usually is, you’ll be able to pay someone to go about your life instead.

The technology is aimed at allowing someone – a “surrogate” – to live your life for you, wearing your clothes and behaving on your instruction. You, on the other hand, would be able to lounge at home, watching events through your laptop and using its camera to communicate with people your surrogate meets.

“To do this, a surrogate user wears a mask-shaped display that shows a remote user’s live face, and a voice channel transmits a remote user’s voice,” a page describing the tool, known as ChameleonMask, reads. “A surrogate user mimics a remote user by following the remote user’s directions.

Though the mask has been described as “human Uber”, it’s actually far more involved than that. Rather than transporting something, the person is required to live as you and behave on your instruction.

It was shown off this week at the EmTech conference, where a user tweeted a picture of the strange contraption that was later shared by tens of thousands of people.

Article By Andrew Griffin

