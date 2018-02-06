Entertainment News
From Heroes To Actors: The 15:17 To Paris Actors Reveal They Pitched Clint Eastwood During An Award Show

Global Grind
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss their transition from heroes to actors in The 15:17 To Paris. The movie hits theaters everywhere this Friday, February 9th, 2017.

photos