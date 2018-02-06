Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

FYI, Ladies: Michael B. Jordan Talks To Ellen About Still Living With His Parents At 30

Most women probably won't mind in this case...

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Taco Bell Skills Challenge 2017

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Michael B. Jordan paid a visit to Ellen on Tuesday to talk about Black Panther, and his non-existent social life while filming the movie. He also reveals that he’s still living with his parents at the moment and talks to DeGeneres about how that situation is working out for him. Jordan said, “I love my parents but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting. You get home-cooked meals but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night…Random run-ins are a little uncomfortable from time-to-time.”

The actor also revealed his regime, which includes drinking a lot of water, eating clean, and working out 2-3 times everyday, along with grabbing six meals a day. He said about his super strict ways, “Do you know how often you have to use the bathroom? It’s hard to go out to a club or a party when you’re like, ‘Oh, meal prep.’”

Following his role as Black Panther villain Erik Killmonger, he’s scheduled to start filming Creed 2 in April.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading FYI, Ladies: Michael B. Jordan Talks To Ellen About Still Living With His Parents At 30

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'
Drake Surprises Miami High School and College Students…
 1 hour ago
02.06.18
Nosy Girlfriends, If You’re Thinking About Going Through…
 3 hours ago
02.06.18
Awkward: These Two Folks Got Each Other The…
 3 hours ago
02.06.18
There’s Nothing Worse (Or Funnier) Than Tone-Deaf Folks…
 3 hours ago
02.06.18
FYI, Ladies: Michael B. Jordan Talks To Ellen…
 4 hours ago
02.06.18
LOL: Who Did This To Kylie Jenner And…
 4 hours ago
02.06.18
From Heroes To Actors: The 15:17 To Paris…
 5 hours ago
02.06.18
Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - January 15, 2018
New Music: Tee Grizzley ft. Meek Mill “First…
 6 hours ago
02.06.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Lil Uzi Vert performs “The Way Life Goes”…
 6 hours ago
02.06.18
#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Has People In Their Feelings On Twitter
 6 hours ago
02.06.18
Here’s What Else Was Going On In 2003…
 6 hours ago
02.06.18
Find Out Why They Call This Remarkable Individual…
 7 hours ago
02.06.18
Folks Have Questions On How Far The Rock…
 8 hours ago
02.06.18
10 Tweets That Only Non-Morning People Can Relate…
 9 hours ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 22 hours ago
02.05.18
5 items
1501 Certified Ent Presents: Megan Thee Stallion [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
02.05.18
photos