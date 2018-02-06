Awkward: These Two Folks Got Each Other The Same Epic Valentine’s Day Gift

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and people are already planning their creative gifts for a loved one.

One mom and daughter were thinking the same thing when prepping their sentiments. After losing the family dog, Natalie Rice thought it would be a good idea to surprise her mom with an early present — a new puppy.

Funny thing is, Natalie’s mom also had a furry canine hidden away. Check out the clip below.

my dog passed away so i thought it'd be a good idea to surprise my mom with a blue heeler puppy, she thought it'd be a good idea to surprise me with a lab puppy.. long story short my dad is going to kill us.. "oh my god we're in so much trouble" pic.twitter.com/4cHQWltmUR — Natalie Rice (@Natalie119911) February 3, 2018

Awkward.

Social media was here for the unexpected surprise. Natalie’s tweet has already received 65,000 retweets and 220,000 likes. And of course, folks took the time to comment with some humor.

Oh my god. Goals — Madison (@mad_chappy) February 5, 2018

I’m following you now so i can see these pups more pic.twitter.com/W4qCtly0DV — Juanolverine (@thejohndante) February 5, 2018

Despite the unexpected moves, at the end of it all, everybody won.

okay yall, here they are pic.twitter.com/Z6lCm4fYjl — Natalie Rice (@Natalie119911) February 5, 2018

