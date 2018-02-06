10 Tweets That Only Non-Morning People Can Relate To

They say the early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.

Some folks are just not designed to wake up before the sun does, while those who have been up are ready for their afternoon nap by breakfast time.

When you've been rolling around all night then it starts to gets light outside and birds start chirping pic.twitter.com/u3klVtXX7k — ㅤㅤㅤ (@lmpatient) February 4, 2018

I set my alarm a bit early in order to make sure I have enough time to lay in bed and be angry about having to to wake up and it also gives me enough time to decide whether it's worth it to get out of bed — Ric (@PrettyRicc) February 6, 2018

If you’re one of those people who still cringe at the thought of being awake before 10, then these tweets are for you. Hit the flip for more.

